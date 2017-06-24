Newspaper headlines: Armed police, flat evacuations and Brexit

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 June 2017
Image caption The Daily Express leads with a piece on Brexit negotiations in Brussels, where Theresa May has guaranteed rights for three million European citizens after Britain leaves the EU.
Image caption On the front page of the Daily Mail is news that a new "explosive biography" of the Duchess of Cornwall has been published, cataloguing her "secret relationship with Charles".
Image caption The Daily Star leads on claims that thousands of fridge fridge freezers - like the one which started the Grenfell Tower fire - are in homes nationwide.
Image caption Like the Daily Star, The Mirror splashes on revelations that plastic-backed fridge freezers can burst into flames in seconds
Image caption On The Daily Telegraph front page is news that hospital sites are undergoing tests to ensure they are not covered in flammable cladding. It comes after 800 homes were evacuated in five tower blocks in Camden.
Image caption The FT Weekend leads with news that the Met Police are considering manslaughter charges in connection with the Grenfell Tower blaze, after which 79 people are feared dead.
Image caption The Guardian claims that the National Police Chiefs' Council is considering offering every frontline officer in the country a gun to counter "a marauding terrorist attack".
Image caption The Times leads with claims that Manchester bomber Salman Abedi viewed clips on the manufacture of explosive devices on YouTube, before detonating a bomb which killed 22 people in May.
Image caption The i leads on news that five tower blocks in Camden have been evacuated after the estate failed fire safety checks.

