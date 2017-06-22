Newspaper headlines: Tower 'death traps' and EU migrant rights

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 June 2017
Image caption The Guardian says a "frantic race" is on to find out if tower blocks in the UK are clad in the same flammable panels believed to have fuelled the Grenfell Tower fire.
Image copyright Empics
Image caption The i says hundreds of high-rise towers are clad in materials "identical" to Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, leaving tens of thousands of tenants living in potentially unsafe accommodation.
Image caption The Mirror says 600 high-rise blocks are "tower deathtraps" as a result of having similar cladding to Grenfell. It says Labour's Harriet Harman thought the figure was "chilling".
Image caption The Sun says thousands of families are "living in fear" after they were told their tower blocks had "Grenfell-style cladding". It says the 11 blocks identified by local authorities so far is "certain to rise".
Image caption According to the Times, Russian internet hackers have been selling the passwords of British cabinet ministers.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph writes that more than three million EU citizens living in the UK will be given the right to stay permanently after Brexit. But it adds that Mrs May wants the deal to be reciprocal for Britons living elsewhere in the EU.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the PM has "made clear" that her offer to give EU nationals the same rights as British citizens will be adopted if the same rights are guaranteed to Britons living in the other 27 member states.
Image caption The FT describes Mrs May as "weakened" as it reports her offer to EU citizens on its front page. The paper also says moves by China's banking regulator to tell lenders to assess their exposure to risky financing methods has caused shares in the some China-listed companies to fall.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption The Star shows a blurred image of a big cat, saying that the "terrifying" photo - taken by a cab driver - was taken in an area strewn with dead deer.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning