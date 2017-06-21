Newspaper headlines: May 'clings on' as Britain 'swelters'

  • 21 June 2017
Image caption Brexit will be at the heart of Wednesday's Queen's Speech, the Daily Telegraph writes, as many papers discuss what to expect in Parliament. The paper says Theresa May "still has no guarantee she can form a viable government" if she cannot agree a deal with Northern Irish party the Democratic Unionists (DUP).
Image caption The Times says Mrs May was "exposed" on Tuesday night after the DUP warned it could jettison her minority government. It also reports on the explosion at Brussels Central Station in Belgium, where soldiers shot and wounded the suspected assailant.
Image caption Mrs May will proceed with a Queen's Speech "shorn" of controversial social policies, including plans for more grammar schools, the Guardian writes. It also covers warnings from the Met's chief Cressida Dick that the London force is "financially stretched" and needs more money to protect the public.
Image caption The i paper says Wednesday's speech will set out plans to tackle domestic violence and better protect tenants, but adds a Tory deal with the DUP is "in doubt".
Image caption Mrs May's hopes of a deal with the Democratic Unionists was in "chaos" on Tuesday night, reports the Mirror. It says the PM has failed to form an alliance with the "hardline" Northern Irish party.
Image caption The PM has promised to "get Brexit right" ahead of the Queen's Speech, the Express writes, adding that Mrs May has "signalled her determination to learn the lessons of her general election setback".
Image caption Several "militant groups" are planning marches to coincide with the Queen's Speech, the Daily Mail reports. It cites "fears an angry mob could run riot" in London.
Image caption The Financial Times focuses on Barclays and four former figures at the bank being charged with fraud. It says the case against John Varley, the former chief executive, "marks the first time the head of a global bank has faced criminal charges" for activities during the 2008 financial crisis.
Image caption The Sun says Britain will "swelter" on Wednesday as the UK is on track for the longest heatwave since 1995.
Image caption The Daily Star carries a story about EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, saying that he has been staying in a hotel "apart" from his family.