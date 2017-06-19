Newspaper headlines: Mosque 'maniac' and Grenfell relief 'chaos'

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 June 2017
Image caption The attack at a mosque in Finsbury Park features on all the front pages. The i paper says London Mayor Sadiq Khan has spoken of a "worrying rise in Islamphobia" amid promises to protect the Muslim community.
Image caption The Guardian quotes Imam Mohammed Mahmoud, who intervened to protect the assailant in the immediate aftermath of the van attack. "By God’s grace we managed to surround him and protect him from any harm," he said.
Image caption The Mirror says Mr Mahmoud "threw himself" over the attacker and that family members think he is a "hero".
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The van attacker was "grabbed by angry survivors" after driving into pedestrians, writes the Sun, which adds that cleric Mr Mahmoud saved him and "appealed for mercy".
Image caption The Daily Mail claims suspect Darren Osborne had earlier "vowed to do some damage" to Muslims.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption The Daily Star also carries a picture of Mr Osborne, describing the attack as a night of "horror in London".
Image caption The Express describes Theresa May as "defiant" in the wake of Sunday's van attack. It says the PM has "vowed to wipe out hatred and evil"
Image caption The Times reports that relief efforts following the Grenfell Tower blaze have "descended into chaos". It claims one survivor was housed hundreds of miles from their former home and another struggled to access the government's emergency fund.