Newspaper review: May 'given 10 days to save premiership'

By BBC News Staff
  • 17 June 2017
Image caption The prime minister has 10 days to save her premiership by showing "she is fit to lead", the Sunday Times reports. The paper says confidence in Mrs May has been in "free fall" in Tory ranks and constituency bosses have told ministers and MPs to force her from power.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph focuses on the danger Mrs May's leadership faces from Eurosceptic Tory MPs if she "waters down" Brexit. The paper says the MPs are prepared to mount an immediate leadership challenge if she attempts to keep Britain in the customs union and single market - measures regarded as a "softer" form of Brexit.
Image caption A former fire chief's urgent requests for meetings with ministers and action to tighten rules were "stonewalled", according to the Observer. The paper reports that Ronnie King - secretary of the parliamentary group on fire safety - said the government appeared "to need a disaster to change regulations".
Image caption "Prince of compassion" is the Sunday Mirror's front page headline, which features Prince William consoling a woman affected by the tragedy. The paper also calls for a national day of mourning on its front page.
Image caption The Sunday Express leads on the Queen's birthday message comments for the nation to come together in grief.
Image caption "Tower block safety checks cut by a quarter" is the headline on the front page of the Sunday People, which, like other papers, notes that the death toll from the tragedy has reached 58.
Image caption Music stars have answered a call to record a song in a bid to raise £5m for those affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the Daily Star Sunday reports.