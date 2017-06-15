Newspaper headlines: How could west London fire happen?

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 June 2017
Image caption Thursday's newspapers all carry dramatic images of Grenfell Tower, in west London, ablaze. The Daily Mail devotes its whole photo to a single photograph of the residential tower block, asking the question: "How the hell could it happen?"
Image caption It was a "disaster waiting to happen", according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper's front page story says the fire could become "one of the worst fire tragedies in British history".
Image caption The i newspaper carries three stark words on is front page: "Tragic. Horrific. Avoidable." It says local people had repeatedly raised concerns about the tower block's fire safety.
Image caption "The warnings were ignored" is the Guardian's front page headline. It says there were "scenes of anger and recriminations" among residents, who said warnings about safety in the block had been ignored.
Image caption The Sun says residents in Grenfell Tower had been told the tower block was safe, weeks after a £10m refurbishment had been completed.
Image caption "High-rise horror" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Express. It says dozens more people are feared dead and reports how desperate parents threw their children out of windows.
Image caption The fire resulted in "disaster in 15 minutes", according to the Times. It says the blaze was "unprecedented in its scale and the speed with which it engulfed the tower".
Image caption The Daily Star carries the names and photographs of some of the people who are missing. Its front page headline simply reads: "Death trap".
Image caption The Daily Mirror's front page headline is the same, branding the tower a "Death trap". It says residents warned of a potential catastrophe four years ago.
Image caption The Metro's front page headline is "Hell on earth." It says residents jumped from upper floors while parents dropped their children out of windows "in desperate efforts to save them".
Image caption The Financial Times carries an aerial photograph of the tower on fire on its front page. It's main story, however, is about the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates despite a pattern of weak inflation figures.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning