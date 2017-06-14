Newspaper headlines: May's Brexit plan and SAS pose as homeless

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 June 2017
Image caption The newspapers continue to devote considerable columns inches to the general election fallout, with the Daily Telegraph saying Theresa May plans to "stick to her Brexit blueprint" and take the UK out of the single market.
Image caption However, the Times reports that Chancellor Philip Hammond is to push for a softer Brexit, leading a battle within government to keep Britain inside the EU customs union. It quotes a source as saying Mr Hammond is in "street-fighter mode".
Image caption The Guardian says Mrs May was told by French President Emmanuel Macron that Britain can still back out of Brexit. It also carries an interview with shadow home secretary Diane Abbot who says she has Type 2 diabetes.
Image caption The front page of the i newspaper quotes Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, warning the UK could be left without a Brexit deal unless ministers open talks shortly. It says "the Brexit clock is ticking".
Image caption After attending the France v England football match in Paris on Tuesday night, the Metro's front page reads "May goes into extra time" - a reference to the prolonged talks with the DUP over a Westminster pact. It says the deal was "still being thrashed out last night".
Image caption The Financial Times says Mrs May told President Macron that "Brexit talk are on course", when the pair met on Tuesday. It also reports Uber's chief executive has decided to go on indefinite leave after a critical report into the firm and the death of his mother.
Image caption Away from the machinations of Westminster, the Daily Mail says thousands of NHS workers are being "trained on the cheap". It says GPs and hospitals will get 3,000 of the new "assistants".
Image caption SAS forces are posing as homeless people on the streets of the UK in a bid to combat terrorism, according to the Daily Mirror. It says they have orders to shoot anyone trying to carry out an attack similar to those in Manchester and London.
Image caption The Daily Express carries a health story on its front page, saying elderly people who take a daily aspirin are 10 times more likely to suffer a fatal bleed than younger patients.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Star's front page carries salacious allegations about alleged ongoings on the set of reality TV show Love Island.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning