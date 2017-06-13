Newspaper headlines: May's mea culpa and the end of austerity

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 June 2017
Image caption "Mess, Prime Minister" is the Sun's front page headline - a reference to the classic British sitcom Yes, Prime Minister. It says Theresa May "grovelled" in front of Conservative backbench MPs after her "polling day disaster".
Image caption Mrs May is poised to end seven years of austerity, according to the Times. It says the prime minister spent the day apologising to her cabinet and backbenchers after losing the election.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads with a Star Wars theme, superimposing Theresa May's head on the body of Princess Leia. It says the PM's grip on Number 10 has "turned to farce".
Image caption The i leads with reports Mrs May told her backbench MP's that "I got us into this mess, I'll get us out of it." It calls it her "mea culpa".
Image caption The Guardian says Mrs May's contrition before her party MP's has bought her some time as prime minister, saying she would now also follow a "more conciliatory approach on Brexit".
Image caption Mrs May said sorry "several times" during her speech to MPs, according to the Metro. But it says that even if she can prevent "a challenge from within" her party she still faces a struggle to maintain power.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says senior cabinet ministers are in secret talks with Labour MPs to secure cross-party backing for "a soft Brexit". It says Labour could demand an end to the public sector pay freeze as part of a compromise.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on claims an alleged terrorist who is facing deportation has been granted £250,000 in legal aid, with its headline labelling it "An insult to terror victims".
Image caption Britain could risk "crashing out" of the EU with no Brexit deal if it continues to "waste" more negotiating time, the EU's chief negotiator is quoted as saying in the Financial Times.
Image caption Away from heat of politics, the Daily Express says temperatures are set to soar across the whole of the UK, with Britons able to bask in a "a long and hot summer".
Image caption And the Daily Star leads on a story about a Love Island contestant and former girlfriend of Prince Harry who has left the royal "squirming" after appearing on the reality TV show.

