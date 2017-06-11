Newspaper headlines: May backs Gove, Boris backs May

Image caption

The Sun has an exclusive column from Mr Johnson, in which he admits Mrs May's campaign didn't go well, "to put it mildly". But he insists he stands behind her 100%. He writes: "Theresa May led a campaign that inspired 13.7m people to vote Conservative, in the biggest total tally of Tory votes since the days of Margaret Thatcher. That is a stunning achievement, for which she deserves the support of her party. And she will certainly get it from me."