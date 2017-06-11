Newspaper headlines: May backs Gove, Boris backs May

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 June 2017
Image caption The return of Michael Gove to the front benches makes a prominent appearance in a number of Monday's papers. The former justice secretary was ousted by Theresa May after a bitter leadership battle, which saw him turn on one-time ally Boris Johnson. But all seems to be forgiven, with the "banished Brexiteer", as the i puts it, returning as environment secretary in Mrs May's new cabinet.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Mr Gove has been brought in to save Mrs May from a leadership challenge. The appointment "paves the way" for Mr Gove to become a key adviser on Brexit, says the newspaper, and, in turn, a "powerful ally" of the prime minister's.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with a call from Mr Johnson for Tory MPs to back Mrs May. A number of Sunday's papers said the foreign secretary was preparing himself for a leadership bid. However, the Express reports that Mr Johnson "led declarations of loyalty" and implored the party to "pull together" behind her.
Image caption The Sun has an exclusive column from Mr Johnson, in which he admits Mrs May's campaign didn't go well, "to put it mildly". But he insists he stands behind her 100%. He writes: "Theresa May led a campaign that inspired 13.7m people to vote Conservative, in the biggest total tally of Tory votes since the days of Margaret Thatcher. That is a stunning achievement, for which she deserves the support of her party. And she will certainly get it from me."
Image caption The Metro continues the onslaught on Mrs May from some of the weekend's papers, leading with a quote from former Chancellor George Osborne, calling her a "dead woman walking". Mr Osborne, who is now the editor of the Evening Standard, says the PM is "on death row" and could be forced out of No 10 within days.
Image caption The Financial Times also leads with Mr Osborne's quote and says Mrs May is "facing a showdown" with her own party. The newspaper reports that liberal Tories and businesses will use the uncertainty at the top as an opportunity to push for an "open Brexit".
Image caption The Times also reports that Mrs May is signalling a softer Brexit as she faces "overwhelming pressure" to do so, especially from her Chancellor, Philip Hammond. The newspaper says the PM was "forced" into the changes in her cabinet that "she would never have contemplated before last Thursday's election" - including the return of Mr Gove.
Image caption The Guardian reports that Mrs May is "appealing for support" from her colleagues and promising to run her government in a "more collegiate, less controlling way" - especially in light of the sacking of her two closest advisers, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy. The newspaper also reports that US President Donald Trump does not want to carry out his state visit to the UK until he has support of the people here.
Image caption The Daily Mail says Mrs May is "tearing up her manifesto" that failed to secure a majority government for the Conservatives last week. The newspaper reports that plans to scrap the triple lock on pensions, means test the winter fuel allowance and repeal the fox hunting ban are "set to be ditched" for a "slimmed down" Queen's Speech.
Image caption While the prime minister is fighting for her position, Jeremy Corbyn has told the Daily Mirror he could take over the job "in months". The Labour leader says he expects to win if a second snap general election is called, and is ready for the role.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond, who escaped from a horrific car accident at the weekend relatively unscathed. In a video post, the TV personality says he has been a "colossal idiot" and apologises to his wife.