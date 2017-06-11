Newspaper headlines: Senior Tories 'urge Boris to topple May'

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 June 2017
Image caption Theresa May might be planning to stay in office, but Sunday's papers paint a very different picture of the future for the prime minister. Boris Johnson is preparing a bid to become Britain's next PM, according to the Mail on Sunday. The newspaper reports that his team are "circling the wounded Tory leader", but will not try to topple her while she remains in No 10.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports that five cabinet ministers are urging the foreign secretary to oust Mrs May, saying the party has "descended into a new civil war". The newspaper says the senior figures contacted Mr Johnson on Friday morning to tell him that he had their backing for the leadership.
Image caption Mr Johnson features on the front of the Daily Star on Sunday too - but the newspaper isn't touting his leadership. It is reporting that the former London mayor scrapped barriers that used to be in place on London Bridge - where terrorists struck last weekend - to "declutter" the area when he was in office.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says that Mrs May is "in office, but not in power", after suffering the blow of her top two advisers resigning. The newspaper reports that Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy stepped down on Saturday after "ultimatums" from senior Tories that if they didn't go, she would have to.
Image caption The Observer says that the PM's premiership is "in peril" with the threat of an MPs' rebellion blocking her proposed deal with the DUP. The newspaper's front page is dominated by a quote from its editorial, calling Mrs May "discredited, humiliated, diminished", adding: "The prime minister can no longer serve her country."
Image caption The Sunday Express also leads on the resignations of Mrs May's aides, referring to them as "toxic" in its headline. But the supportive newspaper describes Mrs May as "fighting back and defying her critics", picturing her "looking relaxed" at her local Waitrose in Maidenhead. It also features an eyewitness piece about last weekend's terror attack on London Bridge by one of its journalists, who is still recovering in hospital.
Image caption The Sunday People reports that Mick Philpott - who was convicted of manslaughter after setting fire to his house, killing six children inside - is claiming to have new evidence in his case. It also reports on former Top Gear host Richard Hammond's "miracle escape" after crashing a car while filming for The Grand Tour.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror also leads with the TV presenter's escape, reporting that he crashed the £1m car whilst driving at 220mph. The newspaper says he crawled from the wreckage before it burst into flames.