Newspaper headlines: May 'clings on' with 'coalition of crackpots'

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 June 2017
Image caption The face of Theresa May stares out from virtually every front page on Saturday. Making a play on one of Mrs May's sound bites during the election campaign, the Daily Mirror has the headline "Coalition of Crackpots" - referring to the prime minister's proposed deal with the DUP in Northern Ireland. The newspaper describes the party as "hard right" and against same-sex marriage and abortion. It says that "furious" Tory MPs don't think Mrs May will last through the "disaster" of the election results.
Image caption The i says the election has left the prime minister "isolated" after her "catastrophic misjudgement" in calling a snap election. The newspaper says her turning to the DUP for support is being backed by the Tories "reluctantly". It also reports on senior cabinet ministers keeping their jobs, despite an expected reshuffle - namely Chancellor Philip Hammond and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
Image caption The Guardian chooses the headline "From hubris to humiliation" above a sombre picture of the PM. The newspaper leads on Mrs May's apology after her election "gamble" wiped out her majority. It says that the Labour Party has been "invigorated" by Jeremy Corbyn's campaign.
Image caption "May stares into the abyss" is the headline of the Times, which describes the PM as "at the mercy" of her cabinet, opponents in her own party and, of course, the DUP. The newspaper says she has been "forced" into allowing Mr Hammond a greater say over Brexit, despite planning to sack him after the election. It also says she is having to "face up to the realities" of losing her majority in a contest she didn't even have to call.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that the Conservative Party is "turning on Theresa" after her "disastrous election campaign". The newspaper says the party has been "plunged into civil war" as some MPs want her out and others insist she stays. It also says the PM had to be "talked out of resigning" after the results came in.
Image caption The Financial Times says Mrs May "clings to power" in the wake of the results, adding it has opened a "new front in [the] Brexit battle". The newspaper quotes one unnamed minister saying it will be impossible for the PM to push through the legislation needed for leaving the EU, adding: "In practical terms, Brexit is dead." It also reports that pro-European Conservatives will "seize on [her] weakness" to pursue a business-friendly soft Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the PM is fighting to remain in the top job, but it worries the election results have "put Brexit negotiations at risk of failure". The newspaper reports the party is considering her replacement, with the likes of Mr Johnson, Amber Rudd and David Davis being sounded out.
Image caption The Sun claims Mrs May has "had her chips" and will be "toast" within the next year. However, the newspaper reports that she will try to stay in place to "stop [the] march of Red Jezza" into Downing Street.
Image caption The Daily Express says ensuring an exit from the EU "must be Britain's top priority" as Mrs May tries to stay in power. The newspaper says the PM has vowed to press ahead with Brexit, but described her as looking "drawn" when delivering her speech on the steps of Number 10.
Image caption The Daily Star has dubbed the prime minister "Teflon Tezza" as she tries to "tough it out" to stay in Downing Street. But the paper says that Mr Johnson is the odds on favourite to take the reins as prime minister.