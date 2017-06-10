Newspaper headlines: May 'clings on' with 'coalition of crackpots'

Image caption

"May stares into the abyss" is the headline of the Times, which describes the PM as "at the mercy" of her cabinet, opponents in her own party and, of course, the DUP. The newspaper says she has been "forced" into allowing Mr Hammond a greater say over Brexit, despite planning to sack him after the election. It also says she is having to "face up to the realities" of losing her majority in a contest she didn't even have to call.