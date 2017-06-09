Newspaper headlines: 'May's gamble set to backfire'

By BBC News Staff
  • 9 June 2017
Image caption The Daily Mail said Britain could be heading for a hung parliament after a "shock Labour surge".
Image caption Theresa May's job is "on the line" according to the Mirror, which said Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had "confounded critics".
Image caption It's "Mayhem" for the Sun, which fears a coalition of chaos, adding that Mrs May's snap election gamble had ended in "disaster".
Image caption The Guardian said the shock poll result came after Mr Corbyn had "enthused voters" in more than 100 rallies across the country. Meanwhile the SNP were headed for a "sharp decline", the paper added.
Image caption The Telegraph says that if proved correct, the result puts both Mrs May's premiership and Brexit "in doubt".
Image caption The Times says Mrs May was heading for the "humiliating prospect" of a hung parliament, adding that the pound had plummeted "over uncertainty" following the exit poll.
Image caption The i says the political classes "are stunned again" and the paper points to the same exit poll in 2015 which accurately forecast the election result.
Image caption "Britain decides", says the Metro, which adds that Mr Corbyn is likely to have benefitted from one million new voters who registered before polling day.
Image caption The Daily Star says Mrs May now faces a battle to "cling to power".
Image caption The sentiment was echoed on the front page of the Daily Express which prepared for Mrs May's "fight to stay in power".
Image caption The Financial Times says Mrs May's gamble "appeared to have triggered another period of turmoil in British politics".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning