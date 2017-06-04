Newspaper headlines: London attack dominates front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 June 2017
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says counter-terrorism police secretly recorded in May an alleged terror cell discussing how to use the video streaming website YouTube to plot a knife and van attack in the capital. It reports police had been monitoring an extremist group in the area since March. An unnamed man who knew one of the three attackers said he alerted the anti-terror hotline over fears his friend had been radicalised.
Image caption The Guardian says the race is on to find out if the attackers had a support network. The police are urgently investigating if the men were "assisted or supported", the paper reports. It says a witness claimed to have seen one man resisting arrest in Barking before being Tasered.
Image caption Meanwhile the Sun carries a striking image of one of the attackers while saying it has more information about his background.
Image caption The Daily Mail uses the same picture of two of the attackers with one wearing what is now known to be a fake suicide vest. The paper terms it a "Bloody day all of Britain said: Enough is enough". It says it has evidence, covered in its inside pages, that police knew about at least one of attackers.
Image caption The i paper leads on the single word headline "Defiant". It reports the general election will go ahead on Thursday as political leaders and the public "refuse to let terrorism interfere with democracy". The paper praises the "heroism of police and passers-by" who confronted the attackers.
Image caption "Taken down within eight minutes" is the Metro's headline. The paper says Met Police anti-terror chief Mark Rowley praised officers for chasing down the killers, who were shot dead eight minutes after the first 999 call was received. It also leads on the One Love Manchester tribute concert with the headline "Manchester united with London".
Image caption The Daily Star leads on what it calls the "heroes" of Saturday night. The paper praises the eight-minute armed police response and brave revellers, it says, who saved dozens of lives.
Image caption A picture of one of the attackers wearing what appeared to be canisters, now known to be a fake suicide vest, takes up the entire front page of Monday's Times.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says "heroic" police officers used batons and their bare hands to tackle the attackers on Saturday night. It quotes a reveller at the scene as saying: "The terrorists shouldn't win."
Image caption Theresa May has said "enough is enough" over the "tolerance" of extremism, the Financial Times reports. The paper says the prime minister has outlined key areas for potential action after warning Britain could face a number of "copycat attacks". The FT says she wants tougher penalties for extremists, stronger counter-terrorism laws and social media companies to crack down on "safe spaces" online used to breed future terrorists.
Image caption The Daily Express carries the same headline as the FT. The paper pictures what it says is an exclusive picture of the three men responsible for the attack.