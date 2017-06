Image caption

Statins, traditionally used to lower cholesterol levels, could help stop people dying from breast cancer, says the Daily Mail. The paper reports the pills can cut the risk by 40% and researchers predict the medication will be used in the future to treat the disease, alongside surgery, chemotherapy and other drugs. The study, led by Dr Binliang Liu and based on data of almost 200,000 women, found statins "truly change the prognosis of breast cancer" says the paper.