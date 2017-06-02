Newspaper headlines: 'Labour - SNP deal'?

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 June 2017
Image caption The Times reports that Labour has said it would try to form a minority government and rely on SNP votes to implement its policies in the event of a hung parliament. The paper says shadow home secretary Emily Thornberry spoke as polls showed Labour gaining ground on the Conservatives.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims Labour's election campaign is being boosted by fake social media accounts that pump out positive messages about Jeremy Corbyn thousands of times a day, based on analysis by the newspaper and an Oxford University study.
Image caption "Rivals clash over Brexit," declares the i. The paper says Mr Corbyn promised three million EU nationals the right to remain in the UK and vowed to deliver tariff-free access to European markets. Theresa May said the Labour leader "doesn't believe in Britain" before painting a sunny picture of a "great global trading nation".
Image caption The Daily Express says Mrs May warned that Labour would turn Brexit into a disaster because Mr Corbyn "does not believe in Britain". She also hinted at a coalition between Labour and the SNP, it adds.
Image caption The Financial Times says Mrs May moved to revive her faltering election campaign with a pledge to embrace "the promise of Brexit", amid falling poll ratings that have alarmed the Conservative Party.
Image caption The Daily Mail says figures from the Conservatives suggest that Labour will drag an extra 1.2 million family homes into the "grip of inheritance tax" if Mr Corbyn wins the election.
Image caption The Sun claims Mr Corbyn's spending plans would blow a £300bn hole in the UK's finances and cost families an extra £3,500 a year.
Image caption Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris climate agreement provides the lead for the Guardian. "The world's second largest emitter of greenhouse gases will quit the international effort to address dangerous global warming," notes the Guardian.
Image caption The Metro leads on the mother of the youngest victim of the Manchester attack, who has regained consciousness to learn of her daughter's death. Lisa Roussos, 48, was left with serious shrapnel injuries in the suicide bombing that killed her eight-year-old daughter Saffie.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that more than 10,000 people have lied about being at the Ariana Grande gig to claim free tickets for Sunday's benefit concert. Former Manchester MP Lucy Powell says: "It's disgusting."

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning