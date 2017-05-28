Newspaper headlines: BA 'chaos' and Manchester run defiance

By BBC News Staff
  • 28 May 2017
Image caption The computer failure which led British Airways to cancel hundreds of flights from London over the weekend is reported on many front pages. "BA battle to regain control after second day of chaos," says the headline in the Financial Times.
Image caption The Daily Mail questions whether cost cutting was to blame for the BA computer systems failure. The Mail says critics have highlighted a decision to contract out IT jobs to India - but the airline has said a power failure was behind the problems.
Image caption The i describes the BA disruption as a "global PR catastrophe". Its lead story is on the election - looking ahead to a Tory campaign relaunch and the party leaders' TV interviews with Jeremy Paxman.
Image caption The Times says BA is facing costs of more than £150m over the IT failure. Its main story focuses on the Manchester attack and a suggestion that a key power intended to control UK jihadists returning from fighting abroad has been used only on one occasion.
Image caption The Daily Express says security experts have backed claims that Libya is becoming a "fertile breeding ground" for terrorists who want to target the UK. The warning follows the Manchester attack by British-Libyan suicide bomber Salman Abedi.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports on the Great Manchester Run - saying that 40,000 people put on a show of solidarity after last week's bomb attack in the city. "We are not afraid," says its headline.
Image caption The Daily Star also leads on the run - saying the participants sent a defiant message to terrorists who killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena concert.
Image caption A photograph of armed police officers posing with spectators at the Great Manchester Run appears on the Guardian's front page. Its lead says MI5 has launched two urgent inquiries into how it missed the danger posed by the Manchester bomber.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Jeremy Corbyn has been condemned by the Labour Friends of Israel group for attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave of a Palestinian terrorist involved in the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. The Labour leader says he was not honouring any one person at the event during a conference in Tunisia in 2014 "searching for peace".

