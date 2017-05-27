Newspaper headlines: Bomber on CCTV and Tory election 'nerves'

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 May 2017
Image caption CCTV images of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi before last Monday's attack appear across the front pages after their release by police. Dressed in black and wearing a baseball cap, the Mail on Sunday describes him as the "casual killer on his way to mass murder".
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday describes Salman Abedi as a "twisted loser". The paper carries the headline: "Evil on his mind".
Image caption "Moments before massacre," is the Sunday Mirror's headline. It suggests the "haunting final image" of Salman Abedi shows his hand on the "trigger" of the bomb.
Image caption The Sunday People says a woman caught up in the Manchester bombing is promising to be a "second mum" to the daughter of her best friend, who died in the attack.
Image caption The Sunday Express leads on an interview with Theresa May in which she vows to take on extremists following the Manchester attack. It says the prime minister "spoke movingly" about meeting young victims in hospital, saying "enough is enough".
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads with an attack by security minister Ben Wallace on leading social media firms for failing to do enough to help the government target terrorists using their services.
Image caption Security experts are warning the UK's full participation in EU intelligence co-operation will be critical to the fight against terrorism after Brexit, reports the Observer. Another story refers to "Tory nerves" after a poll suggested Theresa May's lead in approval ratings has been cut.
Image caption The Sunday Times reports "nervous Tories" are to relaunch their election campaign after their "manifesto mess" and Manchester terror attack pushed it off course. The paper says the party will return to its "core message" that only Theresa May can be trusted to negotiate Brexit.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning