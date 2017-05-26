Newspaper headlines: May and Corbyn unveil anti-terror strategies

By BBC News Staff
  • 26 May 2017
Image caption The UK's military action abroad is to blame for terror attacks such as the one in Manchester, the Labour leader is expected to say, according to The Daily Telegraph. It says Jeremy Corbyn will say in a speech in central London the government has a "responsibility" to ensure UK foreign policy does not increase the risk to Britons.
Image caption Meanwhile, Theresa May is set to urge G7 summit leaders to get technology giants to do more to suppress extremist content online, the Guardian reports. The paper says the UK PM will say the fight against so-called Islamic State is shifting from the "battlefield to the internet".
Image caption The PM's plea to world leaders to focus on the role of social media companies in battling extremist content online is also on the front of the Daily Mail. It says Theresa May is "infuriated by feet-dragging" companies whose outlets provide a platform for hate preachers and manuals for terror.
Image caption The tense encounter between Theresa May and Donald Trump over US media leaks is reported in the Financial Times. President Trump said of US-UK ties that there was "no relationship we cherish more", the paper says. But the FT reports that UK officials declined to say if Donald Trump had apologised to Theresa May.
Image caption The Metro reports that armed police will be patrolling trains for the first time. It says the British Transport Police has confirmed that officers will be on station platforms and on train carriages following the attack.
Image caption Salman Abedi is believed to have planned the attack for at least a year, reports the Times. The paper says he made two separate trips to DIY shops in Manchester to avoid being caught in the run-up to the attack. Abedi travelled back to England on Wednesday of last week via Istanbul and Dusseldorf as part of a sophisticated plan to evade the authorities, the Times says.
Image caption The NHS is on high alert amid fears there could be another terror attack over the bank holiday weekend, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says up to 3,000 jihadis are being investigated as it is believed Abedi may have passed on bombs.
Image caption Attacker Abedi's city centre flat is believed to be his "bomb factory", says the Sun. The paper pictures the inside of the £75-a-night property as it claims the police hunt for two more devices and thousands of extremists who are involved in 500 active terror plots in the UK.
Image caption The net is closing on the network behind Salman Abedi, reports the i. It claims "significant" arrests have been made but police fear more bombs and suspects may be undetected. Friday's i says Abedi phoned his mother before the attack and told her "forgive me".
Image caption The Star pictures attacker Salman Abedi taking the bins out before the suicide bombing. It says a neighbour filmed him because they were "worried" about his behaviour.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express reports on how the Queen comforted bomb survivors in hospital and called the attack "very wicked". The paper says she spoke to three teenagers and told staff at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital "the awful thing was that everyone was so young".
Image caption Hail our heroes is the headline on the front of the Manchester Evening News. In the days after the attack, the local paper pays tribute to the men and women who helped victims and their families on the night and afterwards.