Newspaper headlines: Care payment 'crisis' and Corbyn in IRA 'furore'

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 May 2017
Image caption Theresa May's plans to overhaul social care could be wrecked by poorly performing councils, says the front of the Times. It points to research that suggests some councils are failing to let people defer residential care payments until after their death under a scheme introduced in April 2015.
Image caption Senior Tories were kept in the dark over Mrs May's "dementia tax", says the front of the Financial Times. It says the manifesto proposal was added at the last minute by the prime minister's co-head of staff and quotes a senior Tory as saying the plan "wasn't really run by anyone outside the inner circle".
Image caption "Tories stand firm after care wobble" is the headline on the i front page. It says there will be no change to the Conservatives' "unpopular policies" for the elderly and the party will try to halt its slide in the polls with "renewed personal attacks" on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Image caption The Metro front says the Tories "have unleashed the attack dogs" on Jeremy Corbyn after polls showed their lead over Labour has halved. It quotes Boris Johnson has saying EU negotiators would have the Labour leader "for breakfast" in Brexit talks.
Image caption "Corbyn engulfed in IRA furore" is the headline on the front of the Daily Telegraph. It says Jeremy Corbyn "repeatedly refused" to condemn the actions of the IRA and instead stated his opposition to "all bombing". The paper says evidence has also emerged that the Labour leader was involved with a hard-left magazine that celebrated the IRA Brighton bombing.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with the same story and says Mr Corbyn was accused of "siding with Britain's enemies" after refusing five times to unequivocally condemn the IRA. It says his comments have enraged campaigners.
Image caption "PM's election guru in tax scandal" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror. It says Mrs May's election strategist Sir Lynton Crosby received a six-figure payout from a firm in a tax haven at a time when the prime minister has vowed to hit tax avoiders. A spokesman for Sir Lynton said he "complies with his full tax obligations".
Image caption Away from politics, the Daily Express goes with a weather story on its front page. It says Britain is set to enjoy a blast of summer with 10 days of blazing sunshine, blue skies and temperatures up to 30C thanks to steamy continental winds.
Image caption The Guardian's front page says it has seen 100 internal documents that reveal how Facebook moderates a range of issues including violence, hate speech and pornography. It says the files illustrate the "difficulties" faced by executives and moderators overwhelmed by the volume of work. The leak is likely to fuel the debate about the website's ethics, the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Star front page says Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle had "such a blast" at Pippa Middleton's wedding that they are desperate to announce their own engagement. But the couple have been told to wait before going public, according to the newspaper.
Image caption The Sun front page runs a story about a waitress's alleged sexual relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.