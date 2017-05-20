Newspaper headlines: Tory nerves 'jangling' and Pippa's big day

By BBC News Staff
  • 20 May 2017
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with a YouGov poll which suggests Labour is within nine points of the Conservatives. It will "set nerves jangling in Tory high command", says the paper. It says ministers have privately expressed fears that Theresa May's plans to reform the care system and means-test the winter fuel allowance will cost them seats.
Image caption "The dementia tax backlash" is the headline on the front of the Mail on Sunday. It says Theresa May's hopes of an election landslide have hit a setback as a poll has shown "strong opposition" to her plan to make more elderly people pay for care. But it adds the Conservatives are still 12% ahead and voters prefer Theresa May to Margaret Thatcher.
Image caption About 900,000 children from struggling families will lose their right to free school lunches under plans unveiled in the Conservative manifesto, says the front of the Observer. It says the move to end universal free school lunches for infants and replace them with free breakfasts risks punishing the kind of families Theresa May has promised to help.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads with an interview with Theresa May in which she has revealed plans to strip people of their honours if they fall below "the standards of integrity" expected by the public. The prime minister says she will instruct the Cabinet Office to conduct a review of the honours system with the aim of ensuring local heroes gain recognition.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on a story about a gang of men portrayed in the BBC drama Three Girls, which tells the story of the Rochdale abuse scandal. The paper says one of the victims has come "face-to-face" with her abuser.
Image caption "Shh! Mummy Kate takes charge on Pippa's big day" is the headline on the front of the Sunday Express. It pictures the Duchess of Cambridge at the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
Image caption The Daily Star Sunday also leads on the wedding of Pippa Middleton. It shows a photo of the Duchess of Cambridge smiling alongside Princess Charlotte and a picture of Ms Middleton kissing her new husband James Matthews.
Image caption "Prince of wails" is the headline on the front of the Sunday People. It prints a photo of Prince George crying with the caption that he is "unhappy after a telling off at Pippa's wedding".