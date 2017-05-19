Newspaper headlines: 'Defiant' Assange and 'Pippa v Meghan'

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 May 2017
Image caption The Guardian leads on Julian Assange declaring the "proper war is just commencing" following Swedish prosecutors' decision to drop their probe into rape claims made against him. The WikiLeaks founder has said his organisation is accelerating leaks of documents about the CIA.
Image caption "What a creep" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, which also leads on Julian Assange. The newspaper says he "lectured Britain" on human rights following the decision and shows no signs of leaving the Ecuadorian embassy where he has lived since 2012.
Image caption The Times front page says Theresa May has promised to make Britain the world's "internet policeman" and has indicated that technology giants will be forced to give their customers more power over their own data. The paper says the pledge comes as Julian Assange threatened to step up leaks of intelligence material.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph front says Scottish pensioners will keep winter fuel payments under the Conservatives "because it is colder" north of the border. It leads on comments by Scottish Secretary David Mundell who said it would use devolved powers to ensure the benefit remained.
Image caption The front of the i focuses on a High Court lawsuit that will see former RBS boss Fred Goodwin take to the stand to be questioned over claims investors were misled into buying the bank's shares prior to its taxpayer bailout during the 2008 financial crisis.
Image caption The Daily Mirror front features a court case involving two former BBC presenters accused of indecently assaulting under-age boys. The paper leads on claims Tony and Julie Wadsworth let boys of 14 watch while they had sex against a tree. The pair deny a total of 32 charges.
Image caption The FT Weekend says the dollar has suffered its worst week in more than a year. The paper says investors are concerned that a White House scandal involving claims US President Donald Trump improperly attempted to suppress a FBI investigation into his campaign ties to Russia could hit Republican plans to boost the economy.
Image caption "It's Meghan v Pippa in the wedding of the rears," claims the Sun front page. It focuses on a photo of actress Meghan Markle and says there are fears she may upstage bride Pippa Middleton at her wedding.
Image caption The Star also features the same photos of Meghan Markle and says bride Pippa Middleton will have to share the limelight with Prince Harry's girlfriend when she marries James Matthews.
Image caption The front of the Daily Express says a rogue protein that can trigger Alzheimer's has been discovered by scientists. The paper claims the discovery offers hope of a cure.