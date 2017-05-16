Newspaper headlines: Labour tax plans and Ian Brady's death

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 May 2017
Image caption The i focuses on the launch of Labour's election manifesto, describing the party's plans as a "tax grab on the rich". It highlights proposals to extend the 45% top rate of income tax to people earning more than £80,000.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims one million people would move into the top tax bracket if Labour's measures were enacted. It carries the party's statement that the change would raise more than £4bn but says it amounts to some of the highest personal taxation rates in the West.
Image caption The Guardian's story on Labour's manifesto highlights plans for a "fat cat" tax to "rein in" excessive pay. It says City banks and Premier League football clubs would be among the companies facing a levy of up to 5% on hefty pay packages.
Image caption The Daily Mail describes the Labour manifesto as Jeremy Corbyn's "tax war on the middle classes". It suggests higher earners "face an average £3,000 income tax hike to fund a Labour spending spree".
Image caption The Sun is among several papers that manage to get the late breaking news of the death of Moors Murderer Ian Brady on to their front pages. It says the "monster" had been receiving care from cancer nurses and took to his grave the secret of where he buried his last victim, Keith Bennett.
Image caption "Burn in hell Brady," is the headline in the Daily Mirror. It also carries a picture of Ian Brady's accomplice Myra Hindley, who died in 2002, recounting how the couple killed five children in the 1960s.
Image caption Metro says Brady was one of the most notorious killers of the 20th Century. It reports how a relative of one of his victims took to Twitter to describe the death of the 79-year-old as the "best news ever".
Image caption The Times leads on the European Commission investigation into alleged price hiking on cancer drugs by Aspen Pharmacare. The South African company says it "reaffirms its commitment to fair and open competition".
Image caption The Financial Times says criminal hacking groups are gearing up for more cyber-attacks after infecting thousands of computers across the world with ransomware last week. Security analysts say a second malware tool has been adapted for use, the paper reports.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on UK research that suggests cases of arthritis could be rocketing because of "chronically unhealthy lifestyles". The paper says the study found exercise and a good diet could help people avoid the disease.

