Newspaper headlines: Workers' rights plan and cyber-attack fears

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 May 2017
Image caption The i leads with a pledge from Theresa May to guarantee EU labour laws for the UK, in what the party is calling the "biggest extension of employee rights by any Conservative government". The party will make a commitment to increase the living wage and introduce statutory rights for family care and training. The newspaper says Mrs May is seeking to win over Labour voters with a promise to help "ordinary working families".
Image caption The Daily Express also leads with the workers' rights plan from the Tories, calling it a "family friendly policies pledge". The newspaper says it is a vote-winning package, which will also include rights to extended leave to care for sick relatives.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also focuses on the leave to care for the elderly as promised by the PM. The newspaper says workers will be given a legal right to take a year off, which aims to help with the social care crisis - as well as win over traditional Labour voters.
Image caption The Daily Mail calls the PM's plans a "revolution in the workplace". The newspaper also reports that parents who lose a child will get a statutory two weeks of bereavement leave as part of the plans.
Image caption The Guardian says that both main parties are "stepping up the fight" to win over working-class voters. As well as Mrs May's launch, the newspaper reports that Jeremy Corbyn will promise to take one million patients off NHS waiting lists by 2020. During a speech to the Royal College of Nursing conference in Liverpool on Monday, the Labour leader is also extra to pledge an extra £37bn for the NHS over the next parliament.
Image caption As well as leading with the Tories' workers' rights pledge, the Times reports on Friday's global cyber-attack that hit the NHS in England and Scotland. The newspaper says that experts warned Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt last year that organisations were failing to prioritise cyber-security and continued to use obsolete systems.
Image caption The Metro leads with a warning to office workers not to fall victim to the virus after Friday's attack. The headline is "Don't be held to ransom", and explains how clicking on fake emails could see the malware infect all linked computers in a company.
Image caption The Financial Times says the warning about fresh cyber-attacks is being given to businesses around the world. The newspaper reports that more than 1.3 million systems are still at risk and British intelligence officers believe another attack would be on a "significant scale".
Image caption The Daily Mirror also continues to lead on the cyber-attack story and warnings from experts that Monday could see a new scam hit. The newspaper also reports on last night's Bafta awards, which saw two wins for the BBC's Happy Valley, but Strictly Come Dancing missing out on a gong.
Image caption The Sun reports that Moors murderer Ian Brady is close to death as he is treated at the secure Ashworth Hospital on Merseyside. The 79-year-old killed five children during the 1960s.
Image caption The rumoured move by Wayne Rooney to play football in China is at risk, according to the Daily Star, after the Manchester United player allegedly blew £500,000 at a casino. People close to player told the newspaper they feared he would be at risk in the country, where gambling is incredibly popular.