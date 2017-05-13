Newspaper headlines: 'National Hacked Service held to ransom'

By BBC News Staff
  • 13 May 2017
Image caption The cyber-attack that has hit the NHS dominates the front pages. The Daily Telegraph says hackers have held the organisation to ransom. Doctors told the paper that the attack could have cost lives, as operations were cancelled, ambulances diverted and medical records were not accessible.
Image caption The Sun leads with the headline "National Hacked Service" as it reports that scores of hospitals were hit by the attack. The newspaper also claims it is the biggest cyber breach ever in the UK.
Image caption The Daily Mail's front page says the cyber hackers "crippled" the NHS. The newspaper quotes experts claiming the organisation had ignored warnings that an attack of this scale could happen and it was at risk.
Image caption The i reports that at least 74 other countries also fell victim to the ransomware infection, which demands payment to unlock computer systems. The newspaper describes how doctors and nurses were having to turn back to paper and pen as computers were shut down across the country.
Image copyright AFP
Image caption The Times reports that patients are "facing a weekend of chaos" because of the attacks and the hunt is on for the cyber criminals responsible. The newspaper also pictures Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrating as his team are crowned champions of the Premier League with a 1-0 win against West Brom.
Image caption The Guardian says that a $300 ransom was demanded for each computer affected during the cyber attack. In a second story on its front page, the newspaper reports on Labour deputy leader Tom Watson calling on people not to turn Theresa May into Margaret Thatcher by giving her a landslide victory in 8 June's general election.
Image caption The Daily Express says the cyber-attack disrupted "vital treatment for thousands of patients". In other news, the newspaper warns of "tropical thunderstorms" making their way to the UK.
Image caption The Daily Mirror also uses the word "chaos" to describe the events of Friday as both IT and phone systems were hit by the attack. It also reports that X Factor could be in secret talks with singer Mariah Carey to join the show.
Image caption The Financial Times says the attack used stolen "cyber weapons" from a US spy agency. The newspaper also reports on the prime minister's reassurance that there was no evidence of any patient data having been compromised.
Image caption The Daily Star gives a brief mention to the NHS attack, but leads with the story that Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell had been left shaken by a clown act on the show.