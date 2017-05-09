Newspaper headlines: Labour 'split' and Tory manifesto

  • 9 May 2017
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says it can disclose that the Labour Party faces a devastating split after the election with as many as 100 of its MPs set to form their own breakaway group in an attempt to force out Jeremy Corbyn. "Moderate Labour candidates are already in talks with potential donors about forming a new Progressives group in Parliament," continues the Telegraph.
Image caption The Financial Times says Ed Miliband's former policy guru Maurice Glasman held talks in Number 10 with Theresa May's manifesto chief Nick Timothy, "in the clearest sign yet that the Conservatives are moving aggressively to win the Labour middle ground abandoned by Jeremy Corbyn".
Image caption The Times focuses on a speech by the most senior family judge, president of the family division of the High Court Sir James Munby, in which he said the practice of separating elderly couples against their wishes when one or both of them move into a care home must stop, describing it as "simply inhumanity".
Image caption The i claims an exclusive, saying that workers are getting a "nasty surprise" when they retire, seeing their state pension cut despite working their entire adult lives, and new retirees are discovering they were contracted out without their knowledge so built up fewer National Insurance credits.
Image caption The Daily Express goes with a health story, saying that according to major analysis taking ibuprofen for just a week is enough to increase the risk of a heart attack by up to a half. Scientists say over-the-counter and prescription pills - including ibuprofen, diclofenac, celecoxib and naproxen - should now be used with care, continues the Express.
Image caption The Metro leads on the death of an 11-year-old girl on the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire. The paper describes how she was pulled out of water by staff and airlifted to hospital but died soon after arriving.
Image caption On the same story, the Daily Mail says the girl fell off the water ride during a school trip. "Thrill-seekers watched in horror as the child tumbled from a dinghy and into fast-flowing rapids," reports the Mail.
Image caption The Daily Mirror quotes the attraction's boss as saying: "We are truly shocked and devastated."
Image caption The Daily Star describes it as "horror on the rapids".

