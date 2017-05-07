Newspaper headlines: Party pledges and Adele's disguise

By BBC News Staff
  • 7 May 2017
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with its 2017 Rich List, which includes singer Adele for the first time, who is pictured disguised as Catherine Tate's "Nan" character. The paper says Brexit has fuelled an "explosion of wealth" among some entrants, who have benefited from a boom in the value of overseas investments.
Image caption The Observer reports on a Labour policy pledge to increase income tax for those earning more than £80,000, in a move the paper says is designed to "bolster its working-class support".
Image caption Labour's new tax plans are a "savage cash raid" on top earners, writes the Sunday Telegraph. It also pictures actress Meghan Markle watching boyfriend Prince Harry play polo.
Image caption The Sunday Express reports on Tory promises to "turbocharge" social mobility ahead of the general election, including plans to run seven-day GP surgeries and create more grammar school places.
Image caption "Fury" over a BBC Two drama, King Charles III, dominates the Mail on Sunday's front page. It writes that a confidante of Princess Diana was offended by a joke about Prince Harry's paternity made during the show. The BBC said it was based on a "critically acclaimed, and fictional play".
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on the death of Zoe Ball's boyfriend for the second day, writing that BBC cameraman Billy Yates "adored her to the end".
Image caption The Sunday People reports that a man is asking for a DNA test to find out if he is the child of the late Bee Gees singer Maurice Gibb.

