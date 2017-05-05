Newspaper headlines: Tory 'triumph' and Zoe Ball's 'torment'

  • 5 May 2017
Image caption The local elections dominate Saturday's front pages. The Times says the political map was "redrawn" on Friday with the results, where unexpected wins for the Conservatives in Labour areas coincided with UKIP's "near wipeout".
Image caption The Daily Mail hails a "Tory poll triumph", adding that Prime Minister Theresa May's party was "pummelling Labour and crushing UKIP". It is also one of the papers to feature Zoe Ball on its front page, after the TV presenter's boyfriend Billy Yates was found dead.
Image caption The i observes a "blue tide" sweeping across the UK in the wake of the local polls. It describes Tory victories in the West Midlands and Tees Valley mayoral elections as "shock wins" for the party.
Image caption The PM led her party to a "massive victory", the Telegraph reports, describing it as the "Great Tory rebirth". Footballer Ryan Giggs also features on the front page as he reveals he consulted a psychiatrist to help him deal with the impact of leaving Manchester United.
Image caption Mrs May says she is taking nothing for granted and still believes Labour could win the general election next month, the Guardian writes, despite a "stunning day" for the Conservatives in the local elections. JK Rowling also features on the front page, after fellow author Joanna Trollope criticised Ms Rowling's "insatiable" appetite for social media.
Image caption Mrs May is the "new Maggie" as she heads for a Margaret Thatcher-style election landslide in next month's general election, says the Daily Express.
Image caption The FT puts the "Tory advance" in the local elections down to Mrs May's decision to fight a "Brexit election". It also reports that retail veteran Archie Norman will become chairman of Marks and Spencer in a bid to revive the retailer.
Image caption The Sun leads on speculation that Billy Yates, Zoe Ball's boyfriend, killed himself. The pair had been together for six months, the paper reports.
Image caption The Mirror writes that the broadcaster is "devastated" by the death of Mr Yates, who was found dead in his flat on Thursday.
Image caption The Daily Star says Ms Ball spent Thursday night being comforted by friends after finding out about Mr Yates's death.

