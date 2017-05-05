Newspaper headlines: Prince Philip's retirement dominates

By BBC News Staff
  • 5 May 2017
Image caption The front page of the Daily Telegraph features a large picture of the Duke of Edinburgh, who is retiring from royal duties this autumn. "It tells you something about a man when he decides to give up the day job at the age of 95," writes columnist Allison Pearson.
Image caption The Times reports that Prince Philip decided to retire from royal duties to avoid his growing frailty being exposed in public. It is understood he had spent several months considering his future as he increasingly felt the strain of his official duties, the paper continues.
Image caption The Sun says "he's had his Phil" after 70 years of loyal service to Britain and the Queen, 22,191 solo engagements, 5,493 speeches, 637 foreign visits and "countless gaffes that made us giggle".
Image caption The duke's picture occupies the entire front page of the Daily Mail. "The nation salutes you, sir," it declares.
Image caption The Metro says Prince Philip would retire from a lifetime of public duty, adding that the ultimate royal role model was finally opting for the quiet life.
Image caption The Daily Express says the surprise move means he will spend more time away from the Queen, and other members of the Royal Family - particularly Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry - will be asked to fill the gap by undertaking more engagements.
Image caption The I says the duke stood down with a trademark quip: "I can't stand up much longer!" Palace staff were told at a secret emergency meeting, the paper continues.
Image caption The Guardian reports that European Council President Donald Tusk has called on Theresa May to show "moderation and respect" in the increasingly heated Brexit negotiations, a day after the prime minister accused Brussels of trying to meddle in the general election.
Image caption The Financial Times says crude prices fell sharply to a six-month low on Thursday, raising doubts over the sustainability of recovery in the oil market as international body Opec struggles to curb supplies in the face of a resurgent US shale industry.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says BBC lawyers have slammed Sir Cliff Richard at a High Court hearing for racking up legal costs of nearly £1m. Sir Cliff is suing the BBC and South Yorkshire Police over coverage of a police raid on his home in 2014.