Newspaper headlines: Brexit talks row and Cheryl's baby 'named'

By BBC News Staff
  • 2 May 2017
Image caption According to the Guardian, Theresa May was fighting accusations of a botched and humiliating start to Brexit negotiations as claims emerged she was told by European leaders that the two sides were so opposed there was "no point" in even starting talks about the UK leaving.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says it has learned that the EU has been plotting for weeks to thwart Mrs May's plans to secure a deal for British expats in Europe and migrants in the UK. Mr Juncker is reported to have been "astonished" by Mrs May's demand that an agreement should be reached by the end of next month.
Image caption The Daily Express says Mrs May criticised EU officials over leaked Brexit talk details. The prime minister said the "Brussels gossip" showed she needed to be tough in negotiations, adds the Express.
Image caption The Financial Times says Brussels is rushing out proposals to impose EU control on the City of London's lucrative euro-clearing market, forcing UK operators to either relocate or be policed by European authorities.
Image caption The Times says Britain's £40bn car finance market could be heading towards a mis-selling scandal amid concerns about the reliance on debt to buy vehicles. Analysts suggest a financial downturn could result in thousands of drivers being unable to keep up payments, leaving dealers with with a glut of second-hand cars they would struggle to sell, the paper continues.
Image caption The Metro reports that regulator Ofcom is "concerned" about the cost of services provided by an American company for bedside phones and TVs in more than 150 NHS hospitals. It is claimed that relatives are paying 50p a minute to call patients.
Image caption A Daily Mail investigation claims that fertility clinics are being accused of exploiting desperate women by asking them to donate eggs for cash and free treatment.
Image caption The Sun reports that a terrorist jailed in connection with the Iranian Embassy siege in 1980 is living a "cushty" lifestyle on benefits because he cannot be sent back to Iran. It also claims a showbiz exclusive - that former Girls Aloud star Cheryl and One Direction's Liam Payne have named their baby Bear.