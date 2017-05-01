Newspaper headlines: Web firms 'must pay to police internet' and PM on tax

  • 1 May 2017
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says social media firms may be forced to pay for the cost of policing digital crimes under plans published by a parliamentary committee.
Image caption The Times leads on the same parliamentary report, saying MPs have branded social media firms a disgrace for ignoring pleas to remove illegal and dangerous content.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that Britain is paying for anti-smoking classes in some of the world's most corrupt countries.
Image caption The Guardian leads on Theresa May's comments on tax. It says the prime minister has signalled a possible rise in national insurance and income tax, after pledging not to raise VAT.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that Theresa May is considering tax breaks to help families meet the cost of elderly care.
Image caption The i says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will invest £3bn in education.
Image caption The Mirror reports that Tony Blair has announced his return to the political stage.
Image caption The Financial Times reports on a warning from bankers that interest-free credit cards are a "ticking time bomb".
Image caption The Daily Star reports on fans demanding that Anthony Joshua's victory over Wladimir Klitschko should be made into a movie.
Image caption The Sun says WBA and IBF world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua pocketed £15m from his victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

