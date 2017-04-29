Newspaper headlines: 'Brexit battle' begins and Madeleine suspect

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 April 2017
Image caption The Observer says the EU has called on Theresa May to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in Britain.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph reports that Theresa May has dismissed a series of hardline Brexit demands from Brussels.
Image caption The Sunday Times says the "Brexit battle" has begun with Brussels rejecting Theresa May's negotiating position.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says Theresa May has vowed to bring in new laws to prevent a repeat of the Sir Philip Green BHS pension scandal.
Image caption The Sunday Express says the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case is female.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror says Kate McCann still buys birthday presents for her daughter Madeleine, 10 years after she disappeared.
Image caption The Sunday People reports that a war veteran fears post-traumatic stress disorder claimed the lives of up to six men in his regiment.

