Newspaper headlines: New French revolution and Blair's return?

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 April 2017
Image caption A "French revolution" is proclaimed by the Daily Mail. It says voters in France's presidential election race have chosen independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and the National Front's Marine Le Pen over the "political establishment".
Image caption The same sentiment sweeps across the front of the Times, which declares that the French elite have been left humiliated by the huge support shown for "two political outsiders".
Image caption The Guardian says that of the two candidates, 39-year-old Emmanuel Macron is the favourite to win the presidential race.
Image caption The FT leads with the same story, and chooses a shot of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen for its front-page image.
Image caption The i's front page is given over to a picture of Tony Blair. It says he's tempted by a political comeback.
Image caption The Metro's lead story is the Navy veteran Michael Samwell, who was killed after being hit by his own car. It was stolen by burglars at his home in Chorlton, Manchester.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has ruled out ever using the country's nuclear deterrent, and refused to back the idea of using a drone strike to kill an ISIS leader.
Image caption A row over foreign aid is the splash for the Daily Express, over taxpayers' money being given to the Palestine Authority. That body is reported to be supporting an Arab man who recently killed a British student in Jerusalem.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports on claims that Madeleine McCann, who went missing from a resort in Portugal in 2007, may have been snatched to order and sold to a rich family.
Image caption However, the Daily Star says Madeleine was actually hidden by MI5, according to the Portuguese policeman who lead the search for the missing child.
Image caption The Sun's splash is about how Arthur Collins, boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, was arrested in connection with an alleged acid attack in a London club.

