Newspaper headlines: Tories increase poll lead - or do they?

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 April 2017
Image caption The Sunday Express poll suggests one in seven Labour voters will desert the party in favour of the Conservatives, citing Jeremy Corbyn and Brexit as their main reasons for switching allegiances.
Image caption The Sunday Times outlines Theresa May's plans to woo voters, which include cutting £100 from energy bills. Its poll suggests the Tory lead over Labour is 48% to 25%.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror says the Conservatives are now polling at 50%, their highest since 1991. The paper also reports that Jeremy Corbyn plans to cut the pay of wealthy bosses.
Image caption But a general election poll for the Mail on Sunday says the Conservative lead over Labour has dropped to 11 percentage points, following the row over Theresa May's tax and pension plans.
Image caption Sir Patrick McLoughlin, who is running the Conservative election campaign, says Britain would not be safe under Jeremy Corbyn because he cannot take "difficult decisions" surrounding a terrorist attack.
Image caption A friend of Rhys Jones, murdered in 2007 after being caught in a gang shooting crossfire aged 11 in Croxteth, Liverpool, speaks to the Sunday People before a TV drama about his death.
Image caption And Rhys Jones's parents say they want his murderer Sean Mercer to face up to the horror he caused their family. Mercer was shooting at members of a rival gang when one of the bullets hit Rhys in the neck.