Newspaper headlines: Pension pinching and potential tax hikes

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 April 2017
Image caption Claims that pensioners could face a pinch in their pensions make the front page of the I. The paper also reports that Britain has just gone a day without burning coal for energy.
Image caption Speculation over VAT and other taxes being raised by the Conservatives, should they win the general election, is the lead story for the Daily Mirror. It also has a special report about the case of the missing child Madeleine McCann.
Image caption And the Sun has a gloomy view of the potential tax hikes, which it says will 'hit White Van Man'. It also mentions how foreign aid is set to be increased.
Image caption The potential 'tax bombshell' makes the front of the Financial Times too, along with a story about how sportswear tycoon Mike Ashley has entered the US market with his Sports Direct chain, by buying two retailers out of bankruptcy.
Image caption The Daily Express says the prime minister is to reject a proposal by officials in Brussels, who want migrants already in Britain to be "guaranteed EU rights for life".
Image caption The Guardian splashes on how France will go to the polls to choose its next president amid high security, following its latest terror attack - the shooting of a policeman on the Champs Elysees on Thursday night.
Image caption The Times claims Britain is behind the European Union in the queue to strike a free trade deal with the United States. Its main image is of a beaming Queen, who celebrated her 91st birthday with a trip to Newbury races.
Image caption The Daily Mail splashes with how a 'mortgage price war' is set to slash hundreds of pounds off annual payments. This, the paper says, is because lenders are 'desperate for business'.
Image caption According to the Daily Star, a television show claims, after 19 series, to have finally captured a ghost on camera.