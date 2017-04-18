Newspaper headlines: May's 'bolt from the blue' sends 'stunned' UK to polls

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 April 2017
Image caption Theresa May's surprise decision to call a snap election unsurprisingly dominates Wednesday's front pages. The Times wastes no time in predicting an election landslide for the Conservatives, as polling for the paper suggests pro-Brexit Labour voters are set to desert Mr Corbyn's party come 8 June.
Image caption "The lady IS for U-turning," says the Daily Mirror, which claims the prime minister "put herself and the Tories first" as she decided to call an early election.
Image caption Alongside the headline "Crush the saboteurs", the Daily Mail praises Mrs May's "stunning" move, saying she had called the bluff of the "'game-playing' Remoaners and the unelected Lords".
Image caption The i declares Britain "stunned" by the snap election, which the paper calls a "gamble" from the prime minister, who is asking the public for a stronger Brexit mandate.
Image caption It's "Blue murder", according to the Sun's front page, as the paper predicts the PM will "kill off Labour" and "smash rebel Tories" too. Mrs May told the paper she had called the election because of pro-EU MPs "trying to stop us every step of the way".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph, which calls the election "May's bolt from the blue", leads with comments from the PM who, writing in the paper, said she needed an increased majority in the Commons to defeat the opposition parties who threaten to "jeopardise" Brexit.
Image caption The Guardian, meanwhile, says Mrs May's decision is driven by her "vision for Brexit". It says the prime minister's criticisms of her opponents were "a sign of the tone she is likely to adopt" in the upcoming campaign.
Image caption The Financial Times reports the pound rose following Mrs May's announcement, which the paper says is down to hopes "of softer EU departure". The strength of sterling unnerved UK stocks however, with the FTSE 100 ending Tuesday 2.5% weaker.
Image caption "Here we go again" says the Daily Star, as Theresa May's "50-day sprint" to the polls begins. The paper adds that as the Conservative campaign got under way, the Labour Party "seemed on the verge of collapse".
Image caption The Daily Express reports that the prime minister's "bombshell" move will aim to "crush opposition to Brexit once and for all".

