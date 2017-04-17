Newspaper headlines: Praise for Prince Harry and nuclear threats

By BBC News Staff
  • 17 April 2017
Image caption Following its interview with Prince Harry about how he dealt with the death of his mother, the Daily Telegraph leads with reaction to what it calls a "watershed moment for the mental health debate". The paper says schoolchildren will be given greater access to NHS mental health workers.
Image caption The Sun also praises Prince Harry's "brave admission" about his mental health and reports that his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, has since "blasted" the monarchy's "stiff upper lip", which he says should not be at the expense of mental wellbeing.
Image caption Also focusing on Prince William's reaction to his brother's candid interview on their mother's death, the Daily Mail reports that the Duke of Cambridge has pledged to raise his two children to "grow up feeling able to talk about their emotions".
Image caption The Guardian reports from the bomb site of the "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan. Afghan commanders have told the paper about the impact of the explosion, "which felt more like an earthquake" and has led to some locals feeling safe enough to return to villages, two years after so-called Islamic State drove them out.
Image caption The Times reports on fears from the European Union following the referendum win for the "authoritarian" Turkish president. The paper says Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to consolidate his new executive powers by demanding visa-free travel across Europe for Turks.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads with an exclusive interview with a woman who says she looked after British girl Madeleine McCann several times in the Portuguese resort from where she disappeared in 2007.
Image caption The i leads with threats of nuclear war from North Korea, which has promised "weekly missile tests" despite warnings from US Vice-President Mike Pence.
Image caption The Daily Star says reality TV star Chloe Meadows, from The Only Way is Essex, was one of those caught up in an acid attack in a London nightclub in the early hours of Monday.
Image caption A reported "crackdown" on foreign criminals is the lead story for the Daily Express, which says overseas criminals would have their appeals against deportation dealt with within 28 days under what it calls "tough action" being proposed by Justice Secretary Liz Truss.