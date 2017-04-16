Newspaper headlines: Prince Harry's 'demons' and US spies 'hack' missile

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 April 2017
Image caption An exclusive interview with Prince Harry in which he reveals he sought counselling in his late 20s while still struggling to come to terms with the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, leads the Daily Telegraph. The prince speaks frankly about fighting his demons, says the paper.
Image caption The Sun reports the theory North Korea's latest missile test exploded seconds after launch because of a US cyber attack. It says experts believe US agents may have infected the rocket with a virus that caused a massive malfunction.
Image caption The i leads on the announcement that the US and China are working on a "range of options" on a "North Korea solution".
Image caption The Times says President Trump increased the pressure on China to end North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons, after the build-up of US forces failed to deter Pyongyang from trying to conduct a missile test.
Image caption The Daily Mirror says fears remain that the US is poised to launch strikes against North Korea. It carries Donald Trump's comment that the US military build-up in the region was happening because it had been left with "no choice".
Image caption The referendum on new political powers for Turkey's president is the lead for the Guardian. It reports opposition calls for a recount of a third of the votes, saying the poll has polarised the country.
Image caption The Daily Mail carries a warning from Russia's UK ambassador that Britain's relationship with Moscow is the worst it has ever been. The paper says Alexander Yakovenko has accused Downing Street of raising tensions in Europe by deploying 800 troops to Nato's eastern flank.
Image caption The Daily Express says millions of Britons face missing out on the full flat rate state pension. Experts fear people will be forced to work longer or raid their savings to pay extra national insurance contributions, the paper reports.
Image caption The Financial Times focuses on a row between Donald Trump's top trade official and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde - reporting that Wilbur Ross has rejected claims of US protectionism.
Image caption The Daily Star says I'm A Celebrity winner Scarlett Moffatt has been left red faced after topless photographs of her on an earlier TV appearance emerged.