Newspaper headlines: Focus on North Korea-US tensions

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 April 2017
Image caption Tensions between North Korea and the US attract some dramatic front page headlines. "Step back or its war," is how the Times describes Pyongyang's warning it would "not keep its armed crossed" if the US carried out a pre-emptive strike on its nuclear missile programme.
Image caption The Guardian carries China's call for US and North Korea to pull back from the brink of a "potentially catastrophic conflict". Its front page - like the Times - features a photograph released by North Korea on Friday of its leader Kim Jong-un inspecting special forces.
Image caption The Daily Mirror suggests the tensions puts the world "on the brink of nuclear war". North Korea said it had a "nuclear deterrent" and vowed to "pulverise" US troops and targets amid fears Donald Trump is set to take action, it reports.
Image caption The Daily Express says it is feared a nuclear war between North Korea and the US could break out "at any moment". As the US moves an aircraft carrier towards the region, deputy foreign minister Han Song Ryol warned Washington against "reckless" military manoeuvres, it reports.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says the potential for a showdown escalated after Donald Trump surprised world leaders with a series of unexpected military operations. The CIA director says rogue states should "take note" of the US president's moves in Syria and Afghanistan, it adds.
Image caption The Financial Times also reports China's plea for the US and North Korea to "refrain from provoking and threatening each other". Its lead story says the Premier League is to announce a record loss amid new accounting rules and the fall in sterling after the Brexit vote.
Image caption The Daily Mail reports on a shake-up of the driving test that will see learners having to show they can use a satnav while no longer having to perform a three-point turn. But it says critics claim the change could risk safety amid concerns the devices can be a distraction.
Image caption Potential legal action by the National Union of Teachers against government plans to allow non-selective schools in England to set up streams is the lead for the i. "Teachers to sue on 'grammar selection'", is the way its front page sums up the row.
Image caption An eight-year-old comedian auditioning for Britain's Got Talent is the lead story for the Sun after he reportedly aimed some of his one-liners at the judging panel on the ITV talent show.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with Nestle's recall of a batch of its KitKat Bites over concerns they may been incorrectly packed with peanut butter chocolates. People with nut or peanut allergies have been warned to be "especially vigilant".