Newspaper headlines: US launches 'mother of all bombs'

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 April 2017
Image caption "Mother of all bombs" is the lead headline on the front page of The Sun, reporting on news that the largest non-nuclear bomb ever used by the US in a conflict has been dropped on fighters of so-called Islamic State in Afghanistan.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on the same story, picking up on comments from US President Donald Trump that the bombing was "another successful event".
Image caption The Mail's front page features the same story, but its lead focuses on the possibility of extraterrestrial life. The paper reports that Nasa has said virtually all of the elements needed for life exist on one of Saturn's moons - some 800 million miles away.
Image caption Prisons should no longer be places for punishment after the phrase was excluded from the first legal definition of a jail's purpose, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper says critics of Justice Secretary Liz Truss have accused her of going "soft on crime". It also features a picture of the new Bake Off line up.
Image caption Staff at one of the world's leading drug companies discussed destroying cancer medicines in a battle to impose big price rises across Europe, according to an investigation in The Times.
Image caption The Guardian leads with a report on what it describes as an "anti-gay purge" taking place in Chechnya. The paper speaks to gay Chechens about their experiences of being abused while in jail.
Image caption The Daily Express says holiday resorts across Europe have slashed their prices. The paper says costs have fallen by more than 20% in the last five years, despite the fall in the value of the pound.
Image copyright Express Newspapers
Image caption And finally, a story about a lottery winner who illegally claimed benefits for 11 years is the lead story on the Daily Star. The paper says he illegally claimed £80,000 in benefits.