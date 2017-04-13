Newspaper headlines: Football stars on Easter bomb alert

By BBC News Staff
Image caption Security is to be increased to an all-time high for this weekend's Premier League games, the Daily Mirror reports. It follows the bomb attack against the Borussia Dortmund team bus on Tuesday.
Image caption The Sun says Manchester United will have unprecedented protection when they travel to Europe's "terror capital" for a Europa league clash in Brussels. The paper says the heightened security follows a threat made by so-called Islamic State that sport stars and celebrities were on a new death list.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the government is discriminating against Christian refugees from Syria. The claims have been made by former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey, who says "politically correct" officials are "institutionally biased" against Christian refugees.
Image caption There has been a large rise in gun and knife crime in London and police budget cuts may be partially responsible, the Guardian reports. The paper says gun crime rose by 42% and knife crime by 24%, while overall crime was up in almost every category.
Image caption UK companies face being frozen out of big European space contracts as a result of Brexit, according to the Financial Times. The paper says the European Commission is demanding the right to cancel existing contracts for work on the 10 billion euro (£8.5bn) Galileo satellite navigation system if a supplier is no longer based in the EU.
Image caption Facebook has been accused of refusing to remove potentially illegal terror and child abuse content despite being told it was on the site, the Times reports. The paper claims the social media network failed to take down dozens of images and videos that were flagged up to moderators.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on news that Prime Minister Theresa May is set to announce a cap on energy bills after EDF increased its tariff for the second times in months. The paper says the planned cap follows pressure from MPs and campaigners for the government to step in.
Image caption A Russian diplomat has accused the UK of trying to undermine the peace effort in Syria during a "furious row" at the United Nations, the Metro reports.
Image caption The Daily Express says migrants are filling one in nine jobs in Britain. The paper says the figures reveal the "scandal of open borders".