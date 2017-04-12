Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'stung' over Russia sanctions

By BBC News Staff
  • 12 April 2017
Image caption Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson was left "embarrassed" after his attempts to impose sanctions against Russia for its support of the Syrian government were rebuffed by G7 leaders, the Times reports. The paper quotes one senior Conservative as describing the outcome as a "humiliation" for Britain.
Image caption The Guardian reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin has deepened his support for the Syrian regime, claiming its opponents were planning fake chemical attacks to justify further US missile strikes. The paper says the hardening of Mr Putin's stance accelerated a "tailspin" in relations between Russia and the US.
Image caption The Financial Times says Mr Putin is ramping up tensions over Syria by continuing to back Bashar al-Assad's government, in spite of opposition from the US and Europe. Mr Putin's assertions that the US was "duped" into carrying out an air strike against a Syrian airbase last week were made hours before US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Moscow for his inaugral visit to the country.
Image caption The parents of a sick baby with a rare genetic condition have vowed to "fight on" after a judge ruled the son should be allowed to die. Charlie Gard's parents now have three weeks to launch an appeal - a decision a friend told the paper they would not hesitate to take.
Image caption The Daily Mirror front page features a picture it says is taken inside the home of Westminster Brige killer Khalid Masood. The paper also features the story of Charlie Gard and his parents' plan to appeal against the court ruling that doctors can turn his life support off.
Image caption The Metro also leads on the story of Charlie Gard, under the headline "Anguish of baby Charlie's parents".
Image caption The Daily Express reports that eating fresh fruit cuts the risk of diabetes by 12%, citing an Oxford University study.