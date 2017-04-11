Newspaper headlines: Britain 'defiant' on Russia sanctions

By BBC News Staff
  • 11 April 2017
Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May is behind Boris Johnson's efforts to impose sanctions on Russia for its backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Times reports. The paper says that, following a 20-minute phone call between Mrs May and Donald Trump, she said the US president had created a "window of opportunity" for Russian President Vladimir Putin to change course over his backing of the Syrian president.
Image caption The US air strike against the Syrian army proves Donald Trump is not in league with Russia and will not be "pushed around" by its president, Vladimir Putin, the Daily Telegraph quotes the US president's son Eric Trump as saying. Eric Trump tells the paper there would be "no one harder" than his father if Russia "cross us".
Image caption The Daily Mail reports that the number of council bosses who earn more than the prime minister has "soared" in the last year. The paper says 539 town hall bosses received at least £150,000 in pay and other benefits in 2015-16 - 53 more than the year before.
Image caption The Guardian leads on the news that people at risk of HIV in Scotland will be given drugs protecting them from infection on the NHS. The paper says this will put pressure on authorities in England to end delays in providing the same medication.
Image caption The Daily Express says patients with severe heart disease are now able to recover to full fitness, thanks to a mechanical pump. The paper says the pumps are currently used to support patients with heart failure while they wait for a heart transplant.
Image caption The Sun leads on a report that England footballer Ross Barkley was punched to the floor in a nightclub. The paper says CCTV shows him talking calmly to a reveller who then "unleashes" three blows to his head.
Image caption Budget cuts from the Conservative government have created a North-South divide in the funding of elderly care, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper also leads with a photo from PC Keith Palmer's funeral.
Image caption The Daily Star dedicates its whole front page to the officer's funeral. PC Palmer was killed by Khalid Masood while guarding the Houses of Parliament on 22 March. Under the headline "Tears for a Hero", the paper says more than 5,000 police officers joined the tributes.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that Barclays chief executive Jes Staley is facing sanctions from regulators and a pay cut for trying to uncover the identity of a whistleblower.