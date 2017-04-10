Newspaper headlines: Syria tensions dominate papers

  • 10 April 2017
Image caption The Times says Britain is pushing Western nations to impose new sanctions on Russia if it fails to cut ties with President Bashar al-Assad as the conflict over Syria escalates. Russia and Iran warned jointly that they would "respond with force" if there were further US attacks in Syria, it adds.
Image caption This is a theme echoed by the Daily Telegraph, which says Russia and Iran threatened military retaliation against the US and accused President Donald Trump of crossing "red lines" by ordering a cruise missile attack on a Syrian air base.
Image caption As the Daily Mail puts it: "In an ominous threat raising the prospect of war, they said the US president had crossed a 'red line' with his surprise missile bombardment on Bashar al-Assad's forces."
Image caption The i says Moscow and Tehran escalated hostilities with the West and vowed to "respond with force" if the US attacked President Assad again.
Image caption "Russia and Iran raise the stakes over Syria strike," says the headline in the Metro.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that the US dispatched an aircraft carrier to waters near the Korean peninsula in a show of naval power in the region as Mr Trump confronted simultaneous crises over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions and Washington's clash with Russia over Syria.
Image caption According to analysis by the Guardian, more than five times as many asylum seekers live in the poorest third of the country as in the richest third. The paper says this has prompted leading politicians to call for a complete overhaul of the dispersal system.
Image caption The Daily Mirror reports that schools affected by government cuts are asking parents for £20 a month to help 1.4 million pupils get basic teaching materials such as textbooks.
Image caption The Sun declares that it is backing a fighting fund to help families of victims of the IRA Hyde Park bombing in 1982 "win justice at long last".
Image caption The Daily Express reports that Brexit group Leave Means Leave is urging Prime Minister Theresa May to adopt a five-year freeze on unskilled migrants and impose a 50,000-a-year cap on all new arrivals.

