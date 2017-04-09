Newspaper headlines: 'Russia accused over Syria war crime'

  • 9 April 2017
Image caption The Sunday Times reports that Britain and the United States will this week directly accuse Russia of complicity in war crimes in Syria and demand that, as the paper puts it, President Vladimir Putin pulls the rug from Bashar al-Assad's blood-soaked regime.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph says it has learned that the Russian president will be told to withdraw troops from Syria and drop support for President Assad in a joint British and American plan being headed by UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday says the Kremlin launched a furious attack on Mr Johnson after he cancelled a Moscow summit. The paper quotes foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying: "Our Western colleagues live in their own reality where they first try to make collective plans, and then cancel them by making up absurd excuses."
Image caption Meanwhile, the Observer has an interview with influential union leader Len McCluskey, and says he will demand an investigation inside the Labour Party into what he claims is a plot by a "cabal" of MPs on the right to undermine himself and party leader Jeremy Corby, his close ally.
Image caption The Sunday People says people with diabetes are being denied life-saving gastric operations. "Thousands miss out in NHS postcode lottery," declares the People.
Image caption The Sunday Express says EastEnders actress June Brown, who plays Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, has had her sight restored thanks to revolutionary 60-second eye surgery. She volunteered to undergo the surgery as part of a trial, and the procedure will be rolled out across the country later this month, says the Express.
Image caption "Nuts urged to target newsreaders": The Daily Star Sunday claims that some of the country's best-known presenters, including the BBC's Fiona Bruce and Huw Edwards, have been targeted on a jihadist "hit list".
Image caption Former Spice Girl Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte tells the Sunday Mirror that he will fight for custody of their children. She is filing for divorce.

