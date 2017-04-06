Newspaper headlines: School holidays and GP closures

Image caption The i leads with the story of a father who lost a landmark legal case over taking his daughter to Disney World during term-time. The Supreme Court ruled against Jon Platt, who had won earlier legal battles against a £120 fine in a case brought by the Isle of Wight council. The newspaper reports that head teachers are demanding the power to award some children two weeks off their classes.
Image caption The Daily Mail also reports on the ruling, calling for travel companies to "stop ripping off families" with higher prices during the school holidays. The newspaper said that parents, head teachers and politicians were all urging the government to introduce a cap on the price of summer getaways, which it says can rise by more than £1,000 when children are on a break.
Image caption GP surgeries are closing at a record rate, according to the front of the Metro. The British Medical Association said 57 closed last year, forcing around 250,000 patients to go elsewhere. Dr Richard Vautry told the newspaper it was down to a decade of under-investment and "the failure of successive governments to take the growing workload and workforce crisis seriously".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the same story, but says it is the number of GPs retiring causing a "patient crisis". The newspaper reports that doctors are stepping down early to get ahead of a tax clampdown on pension pots. Joyce Robins, from Patient Concern, tells the paper the situation is "particularly devastating for older patients" who are unable to travel.
Image caption The Financial Times' main picture is of Theresa May with European president Donald Tusk as they met at Downing Street ahead of Brexit negotiations. The smiling picture portrays the two hours of "good and friendly" talks between the pair, says the newspaper, as the prime minister takes a "softer approach" to the UK's exit from the EU.
Image caption The Daily Express reports that armed police will be on guard at the Grand National for the first time on Saturday. The newspaper says a "ring of steel" was put up around the Aintree race course on Thursday as police prepared for 150,000 visitors to come during the three-day festival.
Image caption An investigation by the Times claims first time buyers are losing out as foreign investors dominate the housing market when it comes to new homes. The newspaper found that more than 93% of flats in one of Manchester's biggest housing developments had been bought by foreign residents or companies registered overseas.
Image caption The Sun continues with its "Hands off our Rock" campaign by shining the message onto Gibraltar's landscape. The newspaper also reports that British actor Michael Caine is a Brexiteer. He tells them: "I'd rather be a poor master than a rich servant".
Image caption The Yorkshire Ripper may have killed a further eight women before he was jailed, according to the front of the Daily Mirror. Former detective Keith Hellawell told the newspaper he fears Peter Sutcliffe had been involved in 10 more attacks, where only two women survived.