Newspaper headlines: Syria attack and Livingstone suspension

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 April 2017

You may find some of the images on the front pages disturbing.

Image caption The i leads with a picture of a child victim of Tuesday's apparent chemical attack in Syria that killed at least 58 people. It used the headline "two war crimes in one day", referencing a later rocket attack which medics and activists said hit local clinics treating survivors. The US government says it is "confident" that President Bashar al-Assad's government was behind the attacks but the Syrian army denies it has used such weapons.
Image caption The Metro also leads on the apparent chemical attack with the same picture of a child victim with an oxygen mask, alongside other children being hosed down by rescuers in the streets in the immediate aftermath. The paper says children died sleeping in their beds, but the Assad regime "categorically rejected" claims it had used chemical weapons.
Image caption Another child victim from Syria features on the front of the Times, which also reports the alleged hospital bombing later the same day. The newspaper's second story is on former London mayor Ken Livingstone, who has had his suspension from the Labour Party extended by a year after claiming Hitler supported Zionism. The paper says it was a "surprise decision" not to expel him after an internal disciplinary hearing concluded he had breached party rules with the comment.
Image caption Another distressing image of a man carrying a dead child away from the apparent chemical attack in Syria features prominently on the front page of the Guardian. The newspaper's lead story is an investigation it carried out with Greenpeace claiming hundreds of thousands of children are being exposed to illegal levels of air pollution at school. It says the pollution is coming from diesel vehicles and affecting schools and nurseries across England and Wales.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that the government may give financial help to drivers of diesel cars when it brings in new taxes on the vehicles. The newspaper quotes Theresa May as saying drivers who were encouraged to buy diesel cars by previous governments must be "taken into account" when the new rules comes into force. The so-called "toxin tax" could see drivers of up to 10 million older diesels facing fees of up to £20 per day to drive into urban areas.
Image caption The Daily Mail also reports on Mrs May's "pledge" to help diesel drivers. The newspaper claims that Tony Blair's former chief scientist Sir David King said scientists were aware that diesel was a "dirty" fuel which "belched out more dangerous fumes than petrol engines". But Sir David said car manufacturers had convinced him they could "manage the problem".
Image caption The majority of junior staff working in financial services may be women, but few are making it into the top jobs, according to the lead in the Financial Times. Data collected by the newspaper from the world's 50 biggest banks, insurers, asset managers and professional services firms showed only one in four senior executives to be female. It said progress had been made, but it was "painstakingly slow".
Image caption The risk of developing diabetes could be on the rise as more and more people choose takeaways for dinner over home-cooked meals, according to the Daily Express. The paper reports claims by dieticians from the National Charity Partnership that high-calorie dishes significantly raise the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and obesity.
Image caption Former Spice Girl Mel B is featured on the front page of the Sun after making allegations of abuse against her husband Stephen Belafonte that saw her granted a restraining order against him in a US court. Mr Belafonte has denied the allegations.
Image caption The Mirror also pictures Mel B and her allegations of the "hell" she went through with her husband of 10 years.
Image caption The Daily Star again features the former judge on The X Factor and a picture of her husband Mr Belafonte.