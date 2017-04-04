Newspaper headlines: Syria attack and Livingstone suspension

Image caption

The Daily Telegraph reports that the government may give financial help to drivers of diesel cars when it brings in new taxes on the vehicles. The newspaper quotes Theresa May as saying drivers who were encouraged to buy diesel cars by previous governments must be "taken into account" when the new rules comes into force. The so-called "toxin tax" could see drivers of up to 10 million older diesels facing fees of up to £20 per day to drive into urban areas.