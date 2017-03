Image caption

The Daily Telegraph reports that a senior BBC executive is calling for his channels to get "top billing" in TV guides to curb the "real threat" posed by Sky, Amazon and Netflix. Writing in the paper, James Purnell, director of radio and education at the BBC, says: "This isn't about forcing people to watch public service programmes... it is about making sure you can find them easily." The issue will be debated by the House of Lords on Monday.