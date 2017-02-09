Newspaper headlines: May's Commons victory and 'tragic' Tara

Image caption She was the original "It girl", according to the Metro. The paper leads on the death of Tara Palmer-Tomkinson, saying the 45-year-old socialite had kept her brain tumour secret for 10 months after she began treatment last January.

Image caption The Sun reports Palmer-Tomkinson was last seen on Friday. Workmen in the area said they heard an alarm at about 13:00 GMT on Wednesday and minutes later police and paramedics were on the scene.

Image caption Her death is also on the front of the Daily Star. It says Prince Charles led the tributes to the "fun-loving reality star".

Image caption It is "time to get on with it", according to the Express. The paper is referring to Brexit, saying Wednesday's Commons vote - when MPs backed the government's bill to begin the formal process of leaving the EU - had given the prime minister the "all-clear to take Britain out of the EU".

Image caption The Commons vote was a "historic Brexit victory" for Theresa May, according to the Daily Telegraph. Now the focus moves to the House of Lords, but the paper quotes a government source as saying there would be "a lot of debate about the end of the Lords" if peers blocked the bill.

Image caption The i focuses on the resignation of Labour's shadow business secretary Clive Lewis, who quit after voting against the Brexit bill, ignoring a three-line whip to back the government. The paper describes him as a "key Corbyn ally".

Image caption According to a Times investigation, adverts for some of the world’s biggest brands are unwittingly appearing alongside YouTube videos created by supporters of terrorist groups, including so-called Islamic State and Combat 18.

Image caption The mother of Shannon Matthews says the "full story" about her daughter's kidnap is yet to be revealed, according to the Daily Mirror. It says she has spoken out after a TV drama left her "fearing for her life".

Image caption "Anger and dismay" greeted the government's "low-key" announcement that the UK will end its commitment to take lone child refugees, the Guardian reports. It says Theresa May has been accused of "closing the door" on child refugees.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson might have been surprised by the amount of coverage, as well as the genuinely sad tone, afforded to her death, aged 45.

The Guardian calls hers "a life cut short", but added that "no-one could quite remember what she was famous for".

The Daily Telegraph sees her as having been "the earliest incarnation of the C-list celebrities that now dominate our TV schedules".

She was one of the "It girl" crowd who were considered, the paper says, "silly, inconsequential, sexy, effervescent, naughty - and incredible fun".

Referring to the socialite by her initials TPT, the Daily Mail says she "lit up the gossip columns of the 90s".

She simply "loved being in the spotlight and the spotlight loved her back", it says.

The photo on the front of the Daily Mirror, dressed in a bikini, white boots, a fur coat and a snorkeling mask, presents her in her party-loving heyday.

The obituary in the Times remembers her "untiring glamour and her outgoing personality that fizzed like the bottles of Bollinger she enjoyed devouring".

But "she never found contentment", says the Daily Express, recalling her spiral into addiction and ill health.

She "desperately craved happiness yet rarely found it", the paper adds.

The political fall-out from Brexit so far is dealt with in the Telegraph with a cartoon.

Besides a bottle of "Cameron's referendum elixir", dubbed a "cure for acute Euro-party splits", stands a glowing Mrs May.

She declares: "I can't believe it actually worked for us!"

On the other side, Mr Corbyn and some red rosette-wearing aides are doubled up in pain, saying: "It just made my lot worse."

The i newspaper highlights the resignation from the Labour front bench of Clive Lewis - someone it describes as a "key Corbyn ally."

The Sun talks of renewed speculation about the Labour leader's future. However, party officials tell the Daily Mail he will not stand down - and he will fight the next election.

The Sun reports that auditors have found a "spike" in thefts of public money intended to be spent on foreign aid.

The Times suggests that hundreds of millions of pounds are lost every year.

The Mail says the requirement to spend 0.7% of national income on aid has led ministers to "shovel bucket loads to corrupt regimes and lorry-loads more to any agency willing to spend it."

Far better, says the Express, to make sure "sick and elderly people in this country are properly looked after."".

There are few things the papers enjoy more than a survey that is almost certain to provoke a family row.

The Mail has got hold of an academic study that suggests "first born children are more likely to do better at school than their siblings".

The researchers think that's because "their parents give them more stimulation in their early years".

However, the i points out that history does not prove that first-borns are brighter.

While Albert Einstein and JK Rowling were, Charles Dickens was the second of eight, and Marie Curie the the youngest of five.

Forget Brexit - says the Express - the latest issue to divide the nation is ketchup.

Namely, should it be stored in the fridge, or not?

Supermarkets including Aldi and Asda have been trying to find out what the customers prefer - and microbiologists have chipped in too.

However, the Express ducks out of the debate, saying only that the Food Standards Agency advises people to follow the instructions on the label.