Newspaper headlines: John Bercow 'silences' Donald Trump

Image caption The row over Commons Speaker John Bercow's strong opposition to US President Donald Trump addressing the Houses of Parliament during a future state visit to the UK makes the front page of the Daily Telegraph. It says Mr Bercow has been accused of playing "student politics".

Image caption For the Guardian, the speaker's opposition is an "unprecedented step". While Mr Bercow publicly voicing his concern resulted in many MPs "pouring praise" on him on social media, it also triggered an "angry response" in parts of government, the paper adds.

Image caption "Speaker silences Trump", is the i's take on Mr Bercow's stance. The government has said the speaker's decision to oppose the president addressing Parliament is "out of line", it reports.

Image caption Mr Bercow's intervention will cause "embarrassment" to Prime Minister Theresa May, the Times says. However, its lead story reports that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime has killed up to 13,000 people at a prison, citing evidence from Amnesty International.

Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption The Mirror also leads on Mr Bercow, saying "Racist Trump" has been banned from speaking in Parliament. The paper also carries a story about ex-footballer David Beckham apparently calling in "cyber spooks" following widespread reports that his emails were hacked.

Image caption The Sun's front page also focuses on David Beckham, saying the former England captain posted messages on Instagram wishing the Queen happy birthday in an attempt to "woo the establishment".

Image caption The FT leads on a fall in French bond prices, which it says is being linked to "fears" populist candidates - such as the far-right leader Marine Le Pen - have been bolstered by a "fake jobs scandal" engulfing one-time front-runner Francois Fillon, ahead of April's presidential elections.

Image caption Britain's foreign aid budget is being offered to pensioners in China, according to the Daily Mail. It says the British embassy in Beijing is inviting groups to apply for cash.

Image caption The death of "cannibal killer" Stefano Brizzi makes the front page of the Metro. Brizzi died at HMP Belmarsh, where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of PC Gordon Semple.

Image caption A terminally-ill man has been "cured" by a new wonder drug - giving cancer sufferers "fresh hope", says the Daily Express. The new technique could "signal the dawn of a new era in combating cancer", the paper adds.

Image caption The Daily Star leads on a story about Loose Women star and Celebrity Big Brother winner Coleen Nolan.

"Speaker silences Trump", is the i's front page headline, while the Times says ministers are questioning whether John Bercow's decision to oppose President Trump addressing Parliament breached impartiality rules.

The Daily Telegraph says those close to the Commons speaker believe he's only required to be politically neutral on domestic issues.

But a ministerial source tells the paper Mr Bercow's intervention has "ramifications" for the "special relationship" with the United States.

In an editorial, the paper says: "The contents of Mr Bercow's near-hysterical rant about President Donald Trump's planned state visit to Britain are unacceptable.

"So too is the fact that Mr Bercow has grossly exceeded his authority seemingly believing himself entitled to wade deep into British foreign policy by dint of his office and his bottomless self-importance."

The Sun labels Mr Bercow an "egomaniac", saying he will have "lapped up the applause from Labour yesterday as he denounced Donald Trump".

"Indeed John Bercow will bask in the adulation from the president's haters everywhere. That was the point," it says.

The Guardian describes the intervention as "extraordinary" and it reports that a senior figure in the government has accused Mr Bercow of "grandstanding".

However, the paper offers a different verdict on Mr Bercow in its comment pages, saying his stance on President Trump was not a "party political" point.

It was "a defence of the everyday decencies that underlie democracy", the paper says.

Image copyright EPA

The Daily Mail's front page lead is that part of the UK's foreign aid budget is being offered to help improve care for the elderly in China.

The money would come from the £1.3bn Prosperity Fund.

The government insists it will be used to help poor people in middle income countries, as well as build post-Brexit trading partnerships.

However, the Mail says the idea of sending money to China - one of the richest states in the world - "sticks horribly in the craw".

The paper believes foreign aid must be brought home to help pensioners who deserve decent care.

It highlights the case of 89-year-old Iris Sibley, who was kept on a hospital ward in Bristol for six months before a care home was found for her.

"Iris and millions like her paid taxes during their working lives expecting decent care in retirement. They deserve nothing less. Now foreign aid must be brought home to Britain to do precisely that," the paper's comment says.

The Times understands the energy efficiency ratings of televisions, fridges and dishwashers are to be retested "in an echo of the Volkswagen-emissions scandal".

"TV makers kept consumers in dark about running costs," it says.

According to the paper, there are claims that cheating by manufacturers is costing consumers almost £10bn a year in higher electricity bills.

The paper says Samsung and LG face allegations that technology helped their products to perform better in energy efficiency tests than in the home.

The companies deny this but the European Environmental Bureau has commissioned a British laboratory to examine the claims.

The Financial Times leads on the fall of French bond prices to their lowest level in 18 months because of fears about the presidential election.

The paper reports the markets are concerned a political scandal engulfing Francois Fillon and his family could bolster the chances of victory for the far-right leader, Marine Le Pen.

The FT says traders have been on edge after failing to predict Brexit and President Trump's victory - and that investors are steeling themselves for more jolts.

Image copyright Reuters

Many of the papers continue to report on the leaking of emails between the former England football captain David Beckham and his public relations team.

A spokesman has said the emails about his charity work and his response to not receiving a knighthood have been doctored and are deliberately inaccurate.

According to the Daily Mirror, a cyber security firm has been called in to try to find the "mastermind" behind the theft from servers in Portugal. Contact has been made with British police, it says.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Beckham is frustrated by the lack of progress being made and he fears further damaging material may become public.

The Sun says the story is in the public interest because the suggestion that the rich and famous can negotiate their way to an award is another "nail in the coffin for the honours system".