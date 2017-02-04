Newspaper headlines: Louvre attack and MP's China cash 'link'

Image caption In a mixed set of front page stories, the i leads on the attempted attack by a machete-wielding man at the Louvre museum in Paris. French leaders said a fresh terrorist assault had been averted after the attacker was shot down by soldiers.

CCTV images showing the aftermath of an attack by a man with a machete at the Louvre museum in Paris feature in many papers - with the Daily Telegraph saying troops had prevented a fresh terrorist incident.

The i reports that the man was shot several times in the stomach, after he allegedly attacked soldiers with a machete, shouting "Allahu Akbar".

The Daily Mirror reports 50 sixth formers from Surrey were held inside the museum for two hours as the authorities searched for possible bombs.

There is anger at Npower's decision to increase its energy prices by an average of more than a £100 a year for customers on its standard variable tariff.

The Daily Express describes the move as a "kick in the teeth" for families. "For too long these companies have been making huge profits while punishing their customers," it says.

The Daily Mirror comments that such a price hike demands "powerful action" and calls for the "tough regulation of companies ripping off customers".

The Times reports on its front page that the shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner is receiving money from a law firm with links to the Chinese state.

The paper says the son of the law firm's founder works in the MP's office - and that the donations partly pay his salary.

There's no suggestion of impropriety, but some Labour sources have expressed "disquiet" to the paper.

According to the Guardian, Jeremy Corbyn's team have "informally explored the idea of collaborating with the Greens and Liberal Democrats" in Stoke Central, to prevent UKIP winning the seat at the upcoming by-election.

The paper says a senior figure in the Labour leader's office has asked a go-between what it would take to persuade the other parties to "dial down" their campaigns - or even withdraw candidates.

The Daily Telegraph and Times both report on what the government may do to alleviate the housing crisis.

"Get building or lose planning" is the headline on the front of the Telegraph, which says developers will be ordered to make use of planning permission quickly - or risk losing it. The paper says ministers want to discourage firms from sitting on land earmarked for new homes.

According to the Times, local authorities will be told to target vacant properties with sharp rises in council tax, as part of a drive to bring hundreds of thousands of empty homes back into use.

Elsewhere, a police chief in Merseyside has spoken to the Guardian about the pressing need for communities in Liverpool to break the wall of silence around gang crime.

Assistant chief constable Nikki Holland urges residents to "stop tolerating" gang members in their midst and "take back control" by talking to police.

What is called the on-going "veg panic" also attracts headlines.

The Daily Mail says a growing number of supermarkets are rationing vegetables in response to crop shortages caused by adverse weather across the Mediterranean.

Some stores, it reports, have even decided to block people from buying certain products online.

"Seize a salad" is the headline in the Sun, which accuses Spanish supermarkets of "stockpiling" lettuces, while shelves across the UK are left bare.

For some columnists, the entire episode illustrates the lunacy of our consumer habits. "Humans are absurd" writes Deborah Orr in the Guardian.

"Why do we persist in flying planes full of lettuce to Britain? How can it be said to be a consumer crisis when such a piece of ridiculous foolishness goes wrong?"

Finally, the papers seem bemused by David Cameron's reappearance in the limelight - alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The Sun says the former prime minister appeared in a short 10-second video posted by the actor-turned-politician on social media.

The Daily Mail says he is seen leaning into the shot and draping his arm over the star, before saying "I'll be back".

"Exactly what the former PM means is a mystery" says the paper, adding he "should probably know better than to make bold promises" only seven months after being forced to bid "hasta la vista to Number 10".